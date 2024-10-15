Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 8 WROC

    Two occupied homes damaged by gunfire in Rochester

    By George Gandy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0pHW_0w7IvRZN00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two homes were hit by gunfire early Tuesday morning in the City of Rochester.

    Rochester police first responded to a home on Hawley Street just after midnight. Officers found evidence gunshots were fired into an occupied home, but the man inside the house was not injured.

    The second shooting they responded to was on St. Stanislaus Street around 2:20 a.m. Investigators found the glass on the front door of the home was damaged by gunfire. The woman inside the home was not injured.

    RPD is still looking for the suspects in these shootings and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Kelly Lynn Koval
    13h ago
    This city is going down hill at an alarming rate! It’s not safe here
    Mari Leon
    1d ago
    unfkn real! Thank God no one was injured 🙌
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    WATCH: RPD searching for people and vehicles related to Joseph Ave shooting
    News 8 WROC8 days ago
    One man dead after shooting on Bay Street
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    RPD: Teen shot in school parking lot, found dead on Flint St. identified
    News 8 WROC9 days ago
    Diddy Shocks Internet With Instagram Post While Behind Bars
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    Woman Wounded in Maplewood Neighborhood Stabbing
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    News 8 WROC4 days ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Police arrest man accused of posing as utility worker, killing homeowner
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    18-year-old woman stabbed during argument on Ridgeway Ave.
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies punched during traffic stop
    News 8 WROC5 days ago
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun4 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    News 8 WROC17 hours ago
    Rochester community mourns Black trans woman killed in hit-and-run
    Gay City News5 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    News 8 WROC3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    News 8 WROC17 hours ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    News 8 WROC8 hours ago
    Comedian Brian Regan coming to Rochester’s Kodak Center
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Fire at vacant home on Manitou Road under investigation
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    News 8 WROC20 hours ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    News 8 WROC20 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena11 days ago
    Missing Person: Have you seen Penny Busch?
    News 8 WROC4 days ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    News 8 WROC12 hours ago
    Gun buyback to be hosted at Church of Love Faith Center in Rochester
    News 8 WROC6 days ago
    Missing teen: Have you seen Leylanie Rodriguez?
    News 8 WROC2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy