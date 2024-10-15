Two occupied homes damaged by gunfire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two homes were hit by gunfire early Tuesday morning in the City of Rochester.

Rochester police first responded to a home on Hawley Street just after midnight. Officers found evidence gunshots were fired into an occupied home, but the man inside the house was not injured.

The second shooting they responded to was on St. Stanislaus Street around 2:20 a.m. Investigators found the glass on the front door of the home was damaged by gunfire. The woman inside the home was not injured.

RPD is still looking for the suspects in these shootings and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.