    • News 8 WROC

    Fire at vacant home on Manitou Road under investigation

    By George Gandy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yt6kt_0w7IfOjm00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are investigating a fire that happened at a vacant house on Manitou Road Tuesday morning.

    News 8 was told at the scene that the fire caused extensive damage to the house. The flames reached through the second floor and the attic of the structure.

    Fire crews said there are no reports of any injuries as of now. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Suzy Ventress
    1d ago
    Where??🙏🏻
    Anna Vazquez
    1d ago
    the fire was actually on Manitou Street
    View all comments
