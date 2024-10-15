Fire at vacant home on Manitou Road under investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are investigating a fire that happened at a vacant house on Manitou Road Tuesday morning.

News 8 was told at the scene that the fire caused extensive damage to the house. The flames reached through the second floor and the attic of the structure.

Fire crews said there are no reports of any injuries as of now. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

