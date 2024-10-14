Open in App
    Things to do indoors for the Fall season in Rochester!

    By George Gandy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdXbJ_0w6EmhdB00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If it’s too chilly for you inside to enjoy the Fall weather, there are plenty of things to do in the warm indoors!

    The Strong National Museum of Play still has its regular hours for the fall season — between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with the closing time moved up to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

    Meanwhile, the Rochester Museum & Science Center is open for its regular hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, but has a delayed opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

    Both Strong and RMSC have special fall and Halloween events. The Strong has special Halloween “Canstruction” events throughout October and a trick-or-treat event on Halloween. RMSC has a Monster Bash for adults on October 26 and a trick-or-treat event for kids the following day.

    For those wanting to be spooked indoors, there are dozens of haunted house attractions throughout the area, including Nightmare Manor and Dark Matter Scream Works. You can find these attractions and more here.

    Keeping with the Halloween theme, Al Sigl is hosting its annual Community Walkabout at Eastview Mall. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to come out and enjoy the event for a good cause! The event will be held on the morning of October 20. Registration and details can be found here.

    If the coldness of the fall season doesn’t bother you, News 8 has a list of Fall events here.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

