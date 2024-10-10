Gun buyback to be hosted at Church of Love Faith Center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Rochester Police Department will host a community gun buyback event.

It’ll take place on Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church of Love Faith Center in Rochester.

The Office of the Attorney General is accepting all working and non-working unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site with no questions asked. The OAG will provide money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officials on site.

The OAG will be providing the following amounts for firearms turned in on site:

$500 per assault rifle

$250 per handgun

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D printed gun

Anyone who brings homemade or 3D printed guns will be paid a total of $25 regardless of how many are turned in.

Guns must be transported to the drop-off site unloaded in the trunk of the vehicle in a plastic or paper bag or box. The OAG notes that this is an amnesty program which means no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun.

If you require an accommodation to participate you can contact the ADA administrator at ADA.administrator@ag.ny.gov .

