    • News 8 WROC

    Suspects indicted in ‘horrific’ Irondequoit murder, arson of family of four

    By Gio Battaglia,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbQuO_0vxwScaF00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The two suspects in the murder of a family of four found dead at the scene of a fire at their home have been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

    Prosecutors said Luis Francisco Soriano , 31, who also goes by “Jeffrey,” as well as Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano , were indicted on charges of four counts of murder in the first and second degrees, two counts of burglary in the first degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, and arson in the first and second degrees.

    Irondequoit Police continue to ask for help in locating Luis Francisco Soriano. Investigators believe Luis Francisco Soriano fled to Puerto Rico but has family ties in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call the Irondequoit Police Department at (585) 336-6000, or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at (585) 423-9300.

    Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano was arrested on September 13. Investigators said he was wanted for a 2019 murder in the Dominican Republic. He allegedly traveled to Puerto Rico illegally and got a fake New York ID, which he used to enter the US mainland.

    The two are believed by police to be brothers and are wanted for the deaths of 30-year-old Fraime Ubaldo, 26-year-old Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 4-year-old Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, and 2-year-old Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno. The family’s bodies were found in a fire at their Knapp Avenue home on August 31.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

