Voter registration and education events to be held at City R-Centers for Voter Education Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City of Rochester and Monroe County Board of Elections is hosting a series of voter registration and education events at five City R-Centers during national Voter Education Week.

Board of Election Staff and volunteers will be available to provide educational information on topics such as the democratic process, voter registration, polling site locations, reading a ballot, making an action plan to vote and more.

Board of Election staff and volunteers will be available at these R-Centers from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. :

Monday, Oct. 7, David F. Gantt R-Center at 700 North Street. Topic: Register to vote and find the Monroe County Board of Elections



Tuesday, Oct. 8, Frederick Douglass R-Center at 999 South Avenue. Topic: Find your polling site and early voting locations



Wednesday, Oct. 9, Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter Street. Topic: Understand your ballot and share the knowledge with others



Thursday, Oct. 10, Hope R-Center, 524 Campbell Street. Topic: Become and election inspector and/or Spanish interpreter



Friday, Oct. 11, The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity, 271 Flint Street. Topic: Create a plan of action to vote



Voter registration materials will be available at all city R-Centers, City and County branch libraries, post offices and Department of Motor Vehicle locations.

