    Hillside tree-planting ceremony honors victim of Maplewood shooting

    By Isabel Garcia,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLpd9_0vspgSzT00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A special ceremony was held Thursday evening to honor one of the victims of the Maplewood Park shooting in Rochester.

    Phylicia Council was killed along with Tyasia Manning after gunfire broke out at a community barbecue. That shooting injured many others as well.

    The ceremony honoring Phylicia occurred at a Hillside Children’s Center location, where she worked and cared for children with special needs. Her family said she worked in the group homes for decades.

    Hillside released a statement about Council, saying the community “was devastated at the loss of Phylicia Council, whose contributions to the youth and families we serve meant so much to so many. Along with providing ongoing support to the children and adults with whom she worked, the tree-planting ceremony in her honor is a touching way to remember her life and legacy. “

    Tyasia also worked with children in the city’s R-Centers, which led to the flags at these centers being flown at half-staff in her honor.

    Phylicia’s father Alex set up a GoFundMe page in his daughter’s honor. He told News 8 in a previous interview he wants to give the money to help bring the culprits in this shooting to justice. The ceremony was a way to keep the memory of Phylicia and her love for the community alive.

    Meanwhile, the Rochester Police Department is still searching for 20-year-old Niger Johnson , who was named as the first suspect in this shooting. He was not accused of firing shots that hit any victims, but officers said they had evidence he fired a handgun in the park. Additionally, at least 16 people were believed to be armed.

    Anyone who has any information on the shooting or Johnson may be eligible for a cash reward. They would need to call (585)-428-9910.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

