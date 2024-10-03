Open in App
    • News 8 WROC

    Weather Forecast: A pair of cold fronts on the way

    By Eric Snitil,

    2 days ago

    ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – After a chilly morning, our Thursday warmed up quickly with temperatures surging into the 70s. Thin clouds and wildfire smoke to the north are about the extent of the weather excitement this evening and overnight as temperatures settle around either side of 50°. The bigger story is the potential to see the northern lights overnight.

    Those thin clouds and smoke won’t help visibility, but it’s not impossible we’re able to sneak in at least a partially obscured view.

    Friday will be partly cloudy with highs again jumping into the lower 70s. A weak cold front will push through late in the afternoon, kicking off a few light rain showers into the evening. There won’t be much as this front doesn’t have a lot of moisture and lift to work with. Temperatures behind it will only be slightly cooler with Saturday highs remaining in the middle and upper 60s.

    Sunday will be dry through early afternoon before another cold front plows through. This one will have more bite with downpours firing later in the afternoon. Colder air is waiting behind this one and should make next week noticeably cooler.

