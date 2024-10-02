Police chase involving stolen car ends in arrest in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in an arrest in Irondequoit.

Officers of the Rochester Police Department said they spotted a vehicle Wednesday morning that matched the description of one used in a robbery on Culver Road. The victim of that robbery refused to cooperate with the officers.

RPD tried to stop the vehicle, but it drove away. A chase began and went through the city before ending on North Park Drive in Irondequoit. Police said the suspect stopped in a driveway, slightly hit the back of a parked car, and tried running away before he was caught.

The investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen in a burglary a few nights ago. Charges against the 30-year-old man are being determined.

