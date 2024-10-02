Open in App
    Police chase involving stolen car ends in arrest in Irondequoit

    By George Gandy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BA0E_0vrJAF8500

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in an arrest in Irondequoit.

    Officers of the Rochester Police Department said they spotted a vehicle Wednesday morning that matched the description of one used in a robbery on Culver Road. The victim of that robbery refused to cooperate with the officers.

    RPD tried to stop the vehicle, but it drove away. A chase began and went through the city before ending on North Park Drive in Irondequoit. Police said the suspect stopped in a driveway, slightly hit the back of a parked car, and tried running away before he was caught.

    The investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen in a burglary a few nights ago. Charges against the 30-year-old man are being determined.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    michelle s green
    2d ago
    Great jobn
    whatafcknjoke
    2d ago
    Great job RPD...sadly, this 30 year old pos will only end up with an appearance ticket.
    View all comments
