Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 8 WROC

    Firefighter injured after Magnolia Street house fire

    By George Gandy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nzcri_0vrJ7UTq00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A firefighter was injured while responding to a two-alarm fire on Magnolia Street early Wednesday morning.

    Calls came in about a house fire on Magnolia Street. According to the Rochester Fire Department, nobody was in the home at the time of the fire. A second-alarm was called for suppression efforts, but the fire took half an hour to bring under control.

    The firefighters had to be taken to a hospital after they received second-degree burns. That firefighter is being treated.

    The cause of the duplex fire is under investigation.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rochester man ejected from motorcycle, killed in North Elba
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Young Pilots Program at BOCES introduces flying at a young age
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    New bill pushes for students to have access to 3 free meals in school
    News 8 WROC4 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Fire sparks at home on Line Street in Pittsford
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Police chase involving stolen car ends in arrest in Irondequoit
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Boy seriously injured after SUV hits dirt bike in Greece
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Monroe Ave. businesses damaged in shootout
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Sunrise Smart Start: Helene supplies, Eastview’s new businesses
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Man’s vehicle shot following hit and run on Conkey Avenue
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Bought a Clif Bar? You could be paid as part of a class action settlement
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Canaseraga man arrested after reported robbery & assault in Dansville
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    East & Alexander street closures to continue Saturdays in Rochester
    News 8 WROC13 hours ago
    What is Marburg virus? Outbreak of Ebola-like disease detected in yet another country
    News 8 WROC13 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Generation ROC: Remembering Samaya Cameron
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Chevy and GMC truck owners could get up to $12,700 as part of $35M settlement
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Sunrise Smart Start: Dock strike suspended, city school buses
    News 8 WROC19 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    South Seneca High School employee accused of having rifle on school grounds
    News 8 WROC2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy