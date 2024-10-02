Firefighter injured after Magnolia Street house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A firefighter was injured while responding to a two-alarm fire on Magnolia Street early Wednesday morning.

Calls came in about a house fire on Magnolia Street. According to the Rochester Fire Department, nobody was in the home at the time of the fire. A second-alarm was called for suppression efforts, but the fire took half an hour to bring under control.

The firefighters had to be taken to a hospital after they received second-degree burns. That firefighter is being treated.

The cause of the duplex fire is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.