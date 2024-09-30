Career paths and opportunities in education: Stop the Violence College and Career Fair set for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Time to make those finishing touches on your resume. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, a community outreach organization, is preparing for its third annual “Stop the Violence College and Career Fair” at Blue Cross Arena.

Over 100 local colleges, schools and businesses will be in attendance, ready to connect one-on-one with folks looking to move forward in their career journey.

“Education is the key to success, and our job training, vocational training. Everyone doesn’t want to necessarily go to college but if they can get a good vocation, a good trade, a good john training – that itself breeds success,” said Clay Harris, the organization’s founder. “Not only can they take care of themselves, but they can take care of their families. That’s why we do what we do.”

The event is taking place at the Blue Cross Arena Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can learn more about the event here .

How education has been linked to a reduction in criminality

Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is known for focusing on reducing community violence through programming and opportunity.

Research has linked an improvement in the lives of youth to education. In this study from Mathematica, researchers found that, “Students’ interest in school activities (school engagement) increases their participation in school activities and motivation to attend and remain enrolled in school—reducing risky behaviors and increasing learning and educational attainment, improving employment and earnings, and reducing violence and crime.”

In another study from Global Partnership for Education, it connected community “peace” to areas that tend to invest more time, money and resources into education.

