RIT awarded $1.5 million to train 555 students in semiconductor program

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Institute of Technology has received $1.5 million in federal funding to get more semiconductor and microelectronics workers out into the world.



This new initiative is called BRIDGE (the Broadening Research and Inter-Disciplinary Graduate Education for Microelectronics program), from the US Department of Commerce by way of the CHIPS Act of 2022, and it looks to increase RIT’s semiconductor program graduates from 90 a year to 555 in the next two years.

BRIDGE — which is designed to be a model program for other universities — creates new pipelines for students and workers.

“(It provides) pathways to students from peripheral STEM fields, so if you are a student studying mechanical engineering, chemistry… We’re providing four new programs that allow them to access these new and exciting well-paying jobs,” says RIT associate professor Parsian Mohseni.

Mohseni adds that an RIT graduate’s starting salary right out of college is typically $90,000, with a signing bonus. A spokesperson for RIT added its semiconductor program has a 100% placement rate.

There is still a global shortage of workers in this field. In New York alone, Micron’s 9,000 jobs are looming, and foreign companies like Tokyo Electron Limited have strong stateside positions they need to fill.

“(RIT is) one of the few universities where people come out with that practical experience, hands-on, understanding semiconductor manufacturing,” says Andrew Seward, a marking manager from TEL. One of TEL’s biggest facilities is in Albany. “students learn the science and technology behind what makes a computer chip work, but they learn the manufacturing process.”

RIT also has several programs in connection with local community colleges. Seward says that TEL and others are also hiring for many positions that don’t require a bachelor’s or master’s.

