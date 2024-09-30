Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 8 WROC

    Rochester ballet dancers perform Edgar Allan Poe

    By Sydney Havens,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLA10_0vpJP1Fd00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Audiences are invited to join talented local ballet dancers as they travel through the world of Edgar Allan Poe.

    Money raised will benefit the New York State Ballet, a Rochester-based non-profit organization that provides ballet dancers with affordable opportunities to practice and perform.
    Their upcoming performance promises to bring Poe’s most iconic tales to life via the art of dance.

    “We also have a silent auction. Many local businesses here in Rochester have donated wonderful items,” NYS Ballet Artistic Director Katie Johnson said. “We have spa gift cards, we have tons of different wine baskets, we have golf gift cards, so we have wonderful things to auction and bid on. All proceeds go to the dancers themselves.”

    The performances take place on October 17 and 18, starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Final day of Coast Guard hearing into Titan disaster closing out in North Charleston
    News 8 WROC5 days ago
    Burn survivor’s brunch shines a light on prevention
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Wanted: Rochester Reddit user who posted about rabid beaver in Perinton
    News 8 WROC5 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    ‘Magic Rocks!’ comes to Rochester Friday
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Lollypop Farm hosts annual Barktober Fest
    News 8 WROC4 days ago
    Latin American Day at International Plaza Market
    News 8 WROC3 days ago
    rue 21, Hot Pot 585, and more coming to Mall at Greece Ridge
    News 8 WROC5 days ago
    Primetime 585 Shining Star: Kaylee Maas makes a splash
    News 8 WROC5 days ago
    Oasis announce 3 US tour dates: Where and when are they playing?
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    2-year-old dead, twin in guarded condition after ‘suspicious incident’ in Hilton
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Now open: Zarpentine Farm market in Hilton
    News 8 WROC5 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Second-annual Comics Against Cancer brings laughter for a good cause
    News 8 WROC5 days ago
    G3 WATCH: Northern Lights display possible both Thursday & Friday night
    News 8 WROC6 hours ago
    Rochester man ejected from motorcycle, killed in North Elba
    News 8 WROC14 hours ago
    Gates Fire District receives $200K for new training facility
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Teen hospitalized after being shot on Rochester’s Ave. E
    News 8 WROC5 days ago
    Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    ‘Some people remember Christmas…I remember my dentist’: How a dental procedure gave a patient confidence
    News 8 WROC5 days ago
    Sunrise Smart Start: East End restrictions, Bills lose to Ravens
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Police chase involving stolen car ends in arrest in Irondequoit
    News 8 WROC17 hours ago
    Sunrise Smart Start: Stolen car chase, Bills vs Texans
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Missing teenager from Penfield found safe
    News 8 WROC4 days ago
    3 new businesses coming to Eastview Mall
    News 8 WROC10 hours ago
    Gates police looking into Satanic graffiti at local church
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Man, 66, stabbed in Rochester Saturday morning
    News 8 WROC4 days ago
    A warm September has delayed fall foliage around Rochester
    News 8 WROC1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy