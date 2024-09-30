Rochester ballet dancers perform Edgar Allan Poe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Audiences are invited to join talented local ballet dancers as they travel through the world of Edgar Allan Poe.

Money raised will benefit the New York State Ballet, a Rochester-based non-profit organization that provides ballet dancers with affordable opportunities to practice and perform.

Their upcoming performance promises to bring Poe’s most iconic tales to life via the art of dance.

“We also have a silent auction. Many local businesses here in Rochester have donated wonderful items,” NYS Ballet Artistic Director Katie Johnson said. “We have spa gift cards, we have tons of different wine baskets, we have golf gift cards, so we have wonderful things to auction and bid on. All proceeds go to the dancers themselves.”

The performances take place on October 17 and 18, starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.