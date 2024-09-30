Weather forecast: October comes in warm (for now)…

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Our final day of September has been beautiful. Partly cloudy skies supported temperatures in the 70s as showers from the remnant circulation of Helene to our south. We’re done with dealing with that. Instead, we’ll be turning our attention to the west as an approaching cold front inches closer.

Temperatures will spill into the 50s tonight with partial sunshine driving highs back into the 70s again tomorrow. Our Tuesday should look and feel very similar to today. The cold front will work through the region later overnight and into Wednesday morning with a broken line of showers. While there could be leftover rain early Wednesday, skies will quickly clear into the afternoon as cooler air starts to spill into the area.

This will spell a series of cooler night with Wednesday highs staying in the 60s. While the nights will be cooler, we should be back into the 70s again by Thursday & Friday. A second & weak cold front will slide through sometime Friday, likely leading to high pressure and sunshine in its wake for Saturday.

