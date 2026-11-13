Investigators released new video and a timeline detailing how a suspected domestic violence incident ended in a deadly wrong-way crash in Lorain County.

On November 8, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a car driving east on westbound I-90 near Nagel Rd in Avon hit 2 oncoming vehicles. Three people died, and a fourth person was injured in the crash.

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"Three lives were lost in this tragedy, and our thoughts are with their families, their friends and everyone whose lives have been forever changed by what happened that night," Avon Police Chief Daniel Fischbach said.

The series of events started in Avon Lake around 10:36 p.m. on Sunday near Greyston Circle. Avon Lake Police said it received a 911 call from a man who said his neighbor came to his house after a reported domestic violence incident.

"My neighbor just came running over to my house … her husband threw her to the ground," the caller told 911.

When officers arrived three minutes later, the man suspected of domestic violence had already left the house in a silver Tesla. They alerted neighboring agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect.

"The suspect who leaves the scene of a domestic violence [incident] remains a risk to the victim and the public. So finding him quickly was a priority," said Avon Lake Police Chief Caleb Robinson.

Police said a family tracking app placed the suspect in nearby Avon. Around 10:45 p.m., police there spotted the silver Tesla. Avon Police cruiser dashcam footage showed the car turning around at the intersection of Avon and Nagel Roads.

The officer followed the car and activated his lights. Police cameras and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) video obtained through public records requests show the car taking off from the attempted traffic stop.

“His intention was to perform a vehicle intervention, commonly referred to as a PIT maneuver, to try to stop the vehicle from getting onto the highway,” Chief Fischbach said of the pursuing officer.

Within seconds, video shows the Tesla entering the I-90 westbound exit at Nagel Road.

"He's going the wrong way on 90 now," an officer said on Avon Police dashcam.

Moments later, the officer said, "Oh my… he just crashed into someone."

Police said the scenario played out quickly.

"That all unfolded in under 20 seconds, from the time the officer activated his light bar to the time of the collision on the interstate was under 20 seconds," Fischbach said.

Investigators identified the Tesla driver as 50-year-old Andrew Sheridan. Two 24-year-olds, Joslynn Geren and Samantha Spicer, were hit in an oncoming Chevy Cruze. All three died at the scene. Another driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"I'm still in complete disbelief and feel like I should wake up any minute. This is just a bad nightmare," said Jitka Janecek, a family friend of Joslynn Geren’s mother.

She spoke to News 5 about the devastating effects of the deadly crash.

RELATED: Family friend remembers 2 young women killed in Lorain County wrong-way crash

Family friend remembers two young women killed in Lorain County

Janecek said Joslynn leaves behind a 5-year-old son, Aiden. She said the child previously lost his father a few years earlier.

"At 5 years old, he probably knows that mom's not there, and he's gonna grow up probably not knowing or remembering either of his parents. It's just really tragic," Janecek said.

She said Joslynn and Samantha were best friends and Vermilion graduates coming back from a concert when their lives ended, and multiple other lives were changed forever.

OSHP is investigating the crash. Police say other details may come out as the investigation continues.

Friends have created online fundraisers for the families of Joslynn Geren and Samantha Spicer.

You can find Joslynn’s verified fundraiser by clicking here.

Samantha’s verified fundraiser is here.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.