The City of Rittman is honoring Rittman Police Sergeant Scott D. Ries by officially proclaiming Nov. 13 forever as "Sergeant Scott D. Ries Day."

Ries was born Nov. 13, 1971. He was killed in the line of duty on July 5, 2026. He would have been 55 this year.

WATCH MORE about Ries and his impact on the community:

Rittman planning to honor Sgt. Scott Ries with scholarship and commemorative day

RELATED: Rittman planning to honor Sgt. Scott Ries with scholarship and commemorative day

The City of Rittman asked the community on Facebook to take a moment to remember Sgt. Ries by sharing a memory, thanking an officer, or doing something kind for someone who needs it.

“I think it’s something we have to do to make sure that the memory of Scott and what he sacrificed for this community is remembered,” Rittman Mayor Rudy Arnold told News 5 when the plan for a commemorative day was announced in October.

The Rittman Police Department has since retired Ries' Badge Number 384. No other Rittman officer will wear it.

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