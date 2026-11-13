A Tallmadge man is dead after state troopers said he led officers on a chase that ended with a shootout in the parking lot of an Akron laundromat.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 9:41 a.m., troopers were asked to assist Norton Police after the driver of a 2004 Volvo S40 fled from a traffic stop. Troopers joined Norton officers and chased the vehicle on I-77, then into Akron.

OSHP said Troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car when it reached the 1200 block of South Main Street in Akron. The driver then "produced a weapon and fired at officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting."

Police administered first aid to the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the Volvo's driver as Robert Ashley, 62, of Tallmadge.

OSHP released a picture from a trooper's dash camera that investigators said showed Ashley holding a gun before the shooting.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Ohio State Highway Patrol released this image from a trooper's dashcam. Investigators said the man holding the gun, identified by troopers as 62-year-old Robert Ashley, fled a traffic stop and was killed in a shootout with officers on November 13, 2026.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

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