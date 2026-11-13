Due to ABC coverage of College Football on Saturday, the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion will air after News 5 at 11 p.m.

You can also watch Cash Explosion in its regular time slot at 7:30 p.m. on Laff, on our secondary Streaming Channel on Roku, and on the News 5 App.

You can watch live at 7:30 p.m. in the player below:

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