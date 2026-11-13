After months of discussion, Nina Cameron said she’s glad Mayor Shammas Malik and city leaders have accepted all nine housing recommendations proposed back in May by her and 64 other delegates from Akron’s first Civic Assembly.

RELATED LINK: Akron's Civic Assembly rolls out 9 housing recommendations for city leaders to consider

“A lot of people are going through it with housing or even homelessness, and not a lot of people know how to use their voice so it’s important that we not only speak for ourselves and our personal challenges, but for others who can’t speak for themselves,” said Cameron.

Now, Cameron said she feels encouraged after hearing from the mayor on Thursday during Unify Akron’s event at The Well CDC.

“I’m excited to see what work they did beyond the work that we did,” said Cameron.

So far, Malik said the city is providing home ownership access and down payment assistance to eligible renters through Akron Dreams, the city’s down payment assistance program.

He said the city is also tracking housing cases and disputes, strengthening its existing system to better address housing violations and updating zoning to make it easier to build tiny homes.

“Our city’s first tiny home community is currently under construction,” said Malik.

Meanwhile, Malik said the city just launched a public, searchable database where residents can look up housing code violations tied to specific properties.

As far as making criminal history a protected class, which Akron voters approved on Election Day through The Freedom BLOC’s efforts, Malik said steps are being taken to address this issue.

RELATED LINK: Akron voters back Issues 11, 12 and 13 on housing and police oversight

“The amendment is scheduled to take effect on December 3, and our city council will have until March 3, 2027, to pass the implementing legislation necessary,” said Malik.

While city leaders accepted all nine housing recommendations, Malik said more work needs to be done before providing clear answers on proposals related to zoning reform, dedicated housing revenue and low-cost repair loans for homeowners.

But he and Unify America Chief Community Officer, Morgan Lasher, remain optimistic.

“For the delegates to hear from their government, from their public servants about their words and their guidance, and how it could be moving forward to make their city a better place for housing, is really exciting,” said Lasher.

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