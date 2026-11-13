Family friend remembers 2 young women killed in Lorain County wrong-way crash

A close family friend of one of the two young women killed in a deadly wrong-way crash in Lorain County is speaking out, remembering the lives of the victims and the lasting impact their deaths will have on their families.

Watch: Officials provide update on deadly I-90 wrong-way crash

Officials provide update on deadly I-90 wrong-way crash

Jitka Janecek says she is still struggling to process the loss of Josylynn Geren, the daughter of her close friend, who was killed alongside her best friend, Samantha Spicer, late Sunday night on Interstate 90.

"It was a complete shock," Janecek said. "This is day four, and I'm still in complete disbelief. I feel like I should wake up any minute. This is just a bad nightmare."

Geren and Spicer, both 24 and graduates of Vermilion High School, were heading home from a concert when their vehicle was struck by a Tesla traveling the wrong way, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Tesla's driver, identified as 50-year-old Andrew Sheridan, also died in the crash.

Troopers say Sheridan had previously fled a traffic stop following a domestic dispute in Avon Lake. A third driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

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3 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Avon

For Janecek, the loss is especially personal. She says she has known Geren since she was just 4 years old and remembers her as a wonderful person and an incredible mother.

Geren leaves behind her 5-year-old son, Aiden. Janecek says the little boy also lost his father several years ago, making the loss of his mother another devastating chapter for the family.

She says Geren's mother now faces the unimaginable task of grieving her daughter while helping raise her grandson.

"I keep thinking about her and the other mom, Jennifer," Janecek said. "If this is so hard for me as a friend, I can't even imagine how they must be feeling."

Janecek says she wants to do whatever she can to help Aiden through this difficult time and ensure he grows up knowing his mother's memory.

She says one of the biggest concerns is helping the 5-year-old navigate life without his parents and making sure he continues to feel the love and support of those around him.

Fundraisers have been established to help both families as they face the emotional and financial challenges ahead.

Ways to help the families:



Janecek says the community's support can help the families through an unimaginable loss while keeping the memories of Josylynn and Samantha alive.

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