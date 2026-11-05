Lorain County Leviathan FC launching women's soccer team in 2027

Lorain County Leviathan FC announced it will launch a women's soccer team in 2027.

"This is about more than adding another team. It's about creating opportunities for elite collegiate players, talented young women looking to take the next step, and former college players who aren't quite ready to hang up their boots. We want to build an environment where high-level competition, local pride, and the next generation of soccer talent come together," Lorain County Leviathan Women's FC said in a post on Facebook.

The program focuses on attracting current and former collegiate athletes who want to keep developing, competing, and showcasing their abilities.

The announcement builds on the momentum of the men's Leviathan, who completed their inaugural 2026 season with a 6-5-1 record and finished among the top 10 teams in league attendance.

"We have seen what can happen when you bring talented players, a committed ownership group and an enthusiastic community together. Launching our women's team is a natural next step," said Andrew McDonnell, owner of the Lorain County Leviathan and head coach of the Lorain County Community College men's soccer program. "We believe Lorain County can become a destination for women's soccer just as we are working to establish it on the men's side."

The club said they are building more than just another team. They're investing in building and expanding a community in Lorain County.