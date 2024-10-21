45-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Downtown Cleveland crash

Cleveland police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened downtown overnight.

Cleveland EMS confirms a 45-year-old man died after he was hit by a car.

Police detained the driver who struck him.

Cleveland EMS and Police were called to West 2nd Street and West Huron Road around 1:15 a.m. Monday after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured a heavily damaged white sedan with a smashed in windshield.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the crash and if the driver was distracted or impaired.

The man who died at the scene has not yet been identified.

The driver is cooperating with police.

It's unclear if he will face any criminal charges.

