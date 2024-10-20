Open in App
    Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson active; will be QB 2 against Bengals

    By Maya Morita,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ap2VW_0wEeGj9u00

    The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 6 game on Sunday, and they will do so with some roster changes.

    After being inactive and serving as backup throughout this season, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been elevated to QB 2 for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

    Additionally, Nick Chubb, who faced a brutal knee injury more than a year ago, will return in Sunday's game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that despite an injury designation listing Chubb as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the running back is expected to play.

    RELATED: More than a year after brutal knee injury, Browns RB Nick Chubb to return to game action against Bengals

    Sunday's inactive players for the Browns are the following:

    • QB Jameis Winston (3QB)
    • CB Kahlef Hailassie
    • S Ronnie Hickman
    • RB Jerome Ford
    • LB Nathaniel Watson
    • DT Quinton Jefferson
