    • News 5 Cleveland WEWS

    Everything you need to know about all the events in Cleveland this weekend

    By Maya Morita,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkGgW_0wCJm6Dx00

    It's going to be a busy weekend in Cleveland between the Cleveland Guardians American League Championship Series games, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions and the Cleveland Browns game.

    Phew.

    It's going to be busy weekend in Cleveland as big events bring large crowds to Downtown

    RELATED: Rock Hall inductions, Browns football and Guardians ALCS tee Cleveland up for another massive weekend

    With all the excitement comes traffic.

    Here is your guide to parking restrictions and closures for the coming days.

    Parking restrictions

    From Friday to Sunday, East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue, Prospect Avenue from East 9th Street to Ontario Street and Huron Road from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue will have the following restrictions in place:

    • From 4 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday
    • From 4 p.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday

    From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, the restrictions will be in place in the following areas:

    • Lakeside Avenue from East 9th Street to West 9th Street
    • St. Clair Avenue from East 9th Street to West 9th Street
    • East 9th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Carnegie Avenue
    • West 9th Street from Front Avenue to West Superior Avenue
    • East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Lakeside Avenue
    • West 3rd Street from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue
    • Additional streets surrounding the football stadium

    Exit ramp and road closures

    The following Route 2 ramps and streets will be closed on Sunday:

    • West 3rd Street westbound off-ramp around 10 a.m.
    • West 3rd Street northbound and southbound Lanes around 10 a.m.
    • North of Lakeside Avenue will be closed, but access to The Pit lot and Cuyahoga County lot will be maintained.
    • East 9th westbound around 10 a.m.
    • North of Lakeside Avenue will be closed, but access to the Willard Garage and Jones Day Garage will be maintained.
    • East 9th eastbound around 10:20 a.m.
    • West 28th Street around 10:40 a.m.
    • West 6th Street around 11 a.m.

    Parking garages

    Here are the places you can park this weekend:

    • Gateway Garage — rate is $20 all weekend
    • Willard Garage — rate is $40 and will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday; will be closed on Saturday
    • Municipal Lot — rate is $40 and will open at 5 a.m. on Sunday

    Click here for a list of Muni Lot rules and regulations.

    Here's everything that is going on this weekend

    Guardians

    On Friday and Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees at Progressive Field for Games 4 and 5 of the ALCS.

    RELATED: Fry's 2-run homer in 10th sends Guardians to stunning 7-5 win over Yankees, close to 2-1 in ALCS

    First pitch will be at 8:08 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

    Rock Hall

    At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Rock & Roll Hall will have its 2024 induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

    RELATED: Here is who is performing and presenting at the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

    Additionally, the Rock Hall and Union Home Mortgage Plaza will have plenty of activities and performances throughout the weekend leading up to the ceremony.

    On Friday at 3 p.m., there will be a signature plaque dedication at Union Home Mortgage Plaza. It will feature appearances and remarks from the 2024 inductees and will be included with museum admission. Click here to read more.

    Rock & roll hall of fame unveils new exhibit for 2024 inductees

    RELATED: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils new exhibit for 2024 inductees

    From 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday is the Author's Alley, where authors will dive into the stories behind some of the greatest moments in music history. Click here to check out the line-up.

    Browns

    On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first-ever Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Game.

    Kick-off will be at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. During the game, this year's inductees will be highlighted throughout the stadium.

    During halftime, Foreigner will perform, and at the end of the third quarter, Zakk Wylde will join guitarist Max Stak for a performance.

