    • News 5 Cleveland WEWS

    2 dead after shooting in car near North Collinwood Apartments

    By Mike Holden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLOVl_0w5zyDuP00

    Cleveland police are investigating after two people were found shot in a car in Cleveland's North Collinwood neighborhood Sunday evening.

    EMS confirms investigators found a 19-year-old man and 19-year-old Mikayla Franklin were shot multiple times inside the vehicle.

    They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they later died.

    News 5 followed Cleveland police as they surrounded a shot-up black Audi.

    They were called to the 16000 block of Euclid Beach Boulevard just before midnight.

    It's unclear where the initial shooting took place.

    Our News 5 camera captured at least two bullet holes in the windshield.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UgGZ9_0w5zyDuP00 WEWS

    The driver appeared to have lost control, and the car was found resting on a nearby tree lawn.

    News 5 is working to learn what led up to this incident.

    At last check, no suspects were named, and no arrests were made.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Born Free
    1d ago
    Another hit by the bad guys!
    Military
    1d ago
    PLEASE LORD SAVE THESE BLESS FUL SPIRITS 🙏 IN THE NAME OF JESUS AND WATCHFUL EYE AMEN AN AMEN 🙏🙏🏽🙏🙏🙏🙏🏽🙏🙏🏽🙏🙏🏽🙏🙏🏽
    View all comments
