    VIDEO: Officer radios for help during violent Cleveland street takeovers

    By Tara Morgan,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrBY9_0vxwrkT800

    Cleveland police say they’re now reviewing a significant number of tips from the violent citywide street takeovers.

    The tips came in just after police released nearly a dozen photographs last Friday from the takeovers late night September 28 to early morning Sept. 29.

    New video obtained by News 5 shows the intense moments of one police officer at the start of the chaos.

    It’s from the intersection of Lee and Miles Roads on the city’s east side.

    At first, you see the officer pulling up to a gridlocked intersection, sirens blaring.

    It was September 28, just before midnight.

    In the middle of Lee and Miles, there’s a car drifting around another police cruiser. Spectators nearly get hit while recording on their phones.

    You hear on the video the officer yelling, ‘move.’
    After its fourth time around the cruiser, the spectators turn to the officer who just pulled up with some jumping on the hood and one pounding their fist.

    The officer radios for help.

    “Hey! I’ve got people jumping on my car. Get me cars up here now!"

    A few of the faces are plain as day, and some are wearing masks.

    The officer is able to move his car forward and then comes back around only to find two cars back at it doing donuts.

    “They’re about to knock people over that are standing in the middle of the street!” the officer said.

    The officer then follows the main two drivers who sped off.

    The takeovers continued into early Sunday morning, hitting east and west side neighborhoods and Interstate 90, lasting some five hours.

    Masked mob attacks party bus on I-90 during takeover.

    Party bus driver met with masked mob in street takeover on Interstate 90

    Last week, Cleveland’s police chief revealed a task force is investigating the takeovers.

    New task force investigating takeovers.

    Cleveland's police chief says new task force investigating street takeovers

    If you can help police find those responsible, give them a call.

