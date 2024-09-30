How Ohio is helping Hurricane Helene victims

Hurricane Helene has had a massive and fatal impact across numerous states. On Monday, the Associated Press reported the death toll has hit over 100. Across Ohio, organizations are gearing up to aid communities impacted by the hurricane.

Ohio National Guard

The Ohio National Guard was activated on Monday to support North Carolina as it recovers from intense flooding and damages caused by Hurricane Helene, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

One CH47 helicopter and six Soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, are on their way to North Carolina to provide air movement of supplies, equipment and personnel, DeWine said.

"Ohio is always ready, always there to help our fellow states in a time of need,” said Major General John Harris Jr., the Ohio adjutant general.

North Carolina requested assistance from the Ohio National Guard under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which is a national mutual aid partnership, DeWine said.

Jason Allen/AP A partially submerged vehicle sits in flood water from after Hurricane Helene passed the area, Friday, Sept 27, 2024, in Atlanta.

“Ohio is answering the call to help Governor Cooper and North Carolina in its recovery," DeWine said. “In the aftermath of this storm, many roads are blocked or completely washed away, so this aerial support will be crucial in getting resources where they're needed the most.”

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s Northeast Ohio Division deployed two disaster relief experts to aid recovery efforts in Florida.

The following experienced disaster relief experts were deployed:



Captain Jason Imhoff, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Salem

Captain Shean Bolton, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Lorain

“In the coming days and weeks, The Salvation Army will deploy additional mobile feeding units to provide meals and drinks, along with Emotional and Spiritual Care officers, a listening ear, and community resources to people affected by the storm. These dedicated teams will bring not only physical nourishment but also love, comfort, and compassionate care, surrounding individuals and families with support as they journey through this difficult time,” said Major Brian Peabody, the general secretary of The Salvation Army in Northeast Ohio. “With the continued generosity of the public, we will remain on the frontlines of this disaster, serving those affected by the storm for however long we are needed.”

The Salvation Army can help communities before, during and after natural disasters. During a disaster, 100% of donations go toward immediate response and long-term efforts.

Click here for more information on donating.

Nehemiah's Network

In Cleveland, Nehemiah's Network is collecting disaster relief supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The religious organization will head to Tennessee on Wednesday to drop off the supplies.

Nehemiah's Network is looking for canned food, bottled water, new clothing, cleaning supplies, batteries, baby items, personal hygiene supplies and many other items.

Items can be dropped off at the supply center on W. 160th Street.

To make a monetary donation, click here .

