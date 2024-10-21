Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 4 Buffalo

    SUNY chancellor announces application fee waivers across 64 campuses

    By Katie Skoog,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ed4CZ_0wGGn2eh00

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Application fees for up to five SUNY campuses will be waived for high school seniors in an initiative across its 64 campuses starting Monday through Nov. 3, SUNY Chancellor John King announced in a statement.

    The waivers apply to both ApplySUNY applications and the Common App. Students will automatically see the first five campuses in their application waved when using ApplySUNY, according to the statement. For Common App, students need to apply campus by campus.

    This marks SUNY’s second year of waiving application fees during New York State College Application Month , a campaign that aims to increase the amount of students applying to colleges and universities.

    Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that making sure students have the opportunity to pursue higher education is a top priority for New York State.

    “College Application Month isn’t only about waiving fees — it’s about breaking down financial barriers and opening doors to future opportunities,” she said. “We’re empowering students across the state to take the first step toward achieving their educational and career goals while removing the financial obstacles that may deter students from pursuing higher education.”

    Up to $250 in savings is possible for each student, SUNY said in the statement.

    “Across SUNY, we are proud to join Governor Hochul in promoting College Application Month and providing fee waivers, which can add up quickly for high school seniors and their families,” King said. “There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker and through fee waivers and ongoing support from campus financial aid officers, campus enrollment teams, and our college admissions staff, we can ensure every high school student finds and applies to the campuses that will help them achieve their dreams.”

    For a full list of campuses that are participating and more fee waiver information, click here .

    Latest Local News

    Lottery ticket worth over $31,000 sold in Hamburg

    $130K in damages estimated from fire on Fredro Street

    City of Buffalo could temporarily ban new applications on short-term rentals

    When does early voting begin in New York?

    ‘It went through my dog’s leg’: Woman says man shot at her dog on Lockport Rail Trail

    Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo. You can view more of her work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    News 4 Buffalo19 hours ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    News 4 Buffalo20 hours ago
    Perry’s Ice Cream announces new flavors ahead of holiday season
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Clarence Middle School holds ‘Walk for Water’ charity event
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Lottery ticket worth over $31,000 sold in Hamburg
    News 4 Buffalo23 hours ago
    Diocese of Buffalo’s vicar general reminds priests to not assist with church closure appeals
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    News 4 Buffalo19 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Buffalo man indicted on 9 charges after shooting near youth football game
    News 4 Buffalo15 hours ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    ‘Max hug time three minutes.’ New Zealand airport sets time limit on goodbyes
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    NFL stadiums could lose $11 billion from climate threats by 2050: report
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    News 4 Buffalo14 hours ago
    Should minimum wage be lower for tipped workers? Two states are set to vote on it
    News 4 Buffalo2 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    News 4 Buffalo20 hours ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    News 4 Buffalo10 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Pedestrian hit and killed by USPS vehicle in East Aurora
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    News 4 Buffalo22 hours ago
    Buffalo man stole nearly $500K for 11 customers of mobile banking service
    News 4 Buffalo15 hours ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy