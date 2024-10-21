SUNY chancellor announces application fee waivers across 64 campuses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Application fees for up to five SUNY campuses will be waived for high school seniors in an initiative across its 64 campuses starting Monday through Nov. 3, SUNY Chancellor John King announced in a statement.

The waivers apply to both ApplySUNY applications and the Common App. Students will automatically see the first five campuses in their application waved when using ApplySUNY, according to the statement. For Common App, students need to apply campus by campus.

This marks SUNY’s second year of waiving application fees during New York State College Application Month , a campaign that aims to increase the amount of students applying to colleges and universities.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that making sure students have the opportunity to pursue higher education is a top priority for New York State.

“College Application Month isn’t only about waiving fees — it’s about breaking down financial barriers and opening doors to future opportunities,” she said. “We’re empowering students across the state to take the first step toward achieving their educational and career goals while removing the financial obstacles that may deter students from pursuing higher education.”

Up to $250 in savings is possible for each student, SUNY said in the statement.

“Across SUNY, we are proud to join Governor Hochul in promoting College Application Month and providing fee waivers, which can add up quickly for high school seniors and their families,” King said. “There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker and through fee waivers and ongoing support from campus financial aid officers, campus enrollment teams, and our college admissions staff, we can ensure every high school student finds and applies to the campuses that will help them achieve their dreams.”

For a full list of campuses that are participating and more fee waiver information, click here .

