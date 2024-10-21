Open in App
    Trump bashes FEMA, NC governor as he tours Helene storm damage

    By The HillBrett Samuels,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lt1uz_0wFwLt8W00

    Former President Trump on Monday attacked the federal response to Hurricane Helene by repeating debunked claims about funding and bashed North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) during a stop in storm-ravaged Asheville, N.C.

    Trump met with local officials and viewed damage from Hurricane Helene ahead of a pair of campaign events in the Tar Heel State. The former president praised the enthusiasm of voters despite the storm damage amid sizable early turnout , but he also swiped at his political opponents over the response to Helene.

    Trump told reporters he would be in favor of Congress returning early from recess to approve more disaster response funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    “You know, in theory they’re supposed to have it, but they spent a lot of money on bringing illegal migrants, people that came into our country illegally, and taking them in and all of the money they spent. Numbers that nobody can even believe. So they don’t have any money for people that live here,” Trump said, calling FEMA’s response “a disgrace.”

    The White House and local officials in affected areas have for weeks pushed back on similar claims from Trump and his allies, making clear that FEMA’s disaster relief fund is specifically allocated for natural disaster response. The agency has separate programs administered by the Department of Homeland Security to shelter migrants.

    The former president was asked about a recent report that an armed man in North Carolina was threatening FEMA workers, and whether his rhetoric attacking the agency made it harder to respond to the storm.

    “Well, I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” Trump said. “If they’re doing a poor job we’re supposed to not say it?”

    Asked about Cooper’s handling of the storm, Trump said he was “not hearing the good things about the governor here like I’m hearing about the governor in Georgia, as an example.”

    “I’m hearing the governor in Georgia’s done a very good job, and I don’t really know the governor here. But I’m not hearing that he’s done a very good job. So that’s the only thing I can say,” Trump said.

    Cooper on Monday was also in Asheville alongside FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

    Trump has for weeks attacked the federal response to Hurricane Helene, which tore through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, killing more than 200 people and causing catastrophic damage. He previously visited Georgia and met with Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

    President Biden and Vice President Harris both visited affected areas earlier this month and met with local officials on the ground. Biden in particular has blasted Trump for making false and misleading claims about the storm response, warning it could prevent people from getting the help they need.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.

