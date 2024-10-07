Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 4 Buffalo

    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024

    By Steph Whiteside,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hc7k_0vy0vNEd00

    ( NewsNation ) — The Social Security Administration will announce a new cost-of-living adjustment on Oct. 10, 2024, with the increase expected to be smaller than last year.

    For 2024, Social Security payments increased 3.2%, but now that inflation has slowed, analysts are predicting a smaller adjustment .

    More than a third of retirees say their checks are a major source of income, with nearly 68 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits in 2024.

    Misinformation, power outages hinder Helene recovery

    The Social Security Administration has adjusted benefits each year since 1975, with changes calculated based on inflation and changes to the consumer price index . The COLA is designed to help seniors keep up with rising prices.

    The August 2024 Consumer Price Index report showed a 2.5% increase in average prices since the previous year, a sign of cooling inflation.

    Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the COLA has been higher in recent years, reaching a maximum of 8.7% in 2023. To keep pace with the Consumer Price Index, the adjustment for 2025 would have to reach a minimum of 2.5%. That’s the amount predicted by analysts.

    However, nonprofit Senior Citizens League is advocating for a bigger adjustment .

    “Ensuring that seniors have enough to feed and house themselves with dignity is a major reason why we advocate for a minimum COLA of 3%,” said executive director Shannon Benton. “TSCL research shows that approximately two-thirds of seniors rely on Social Security for more than half of their monthly income, and 28% depend on it entirely.”

    A 2.5% COLA would mean the average Social Security recipient would get $48 more each month, with the average check coming in at $1,966.

    More Americans than ever rely on programs like Social Security, Medicare: Report

    To qualify for retirement benefits through Social Security, people must compile 40 work credits over their lifetime, with a maximum of four credits allowed each year. In 2024, earning four credits required making more than $6,920. That amount is also expected to increase in 2025 and will be announced at the same time as COLA.

    It’s also possible that the amount of earnings taxed for Social Security will increase from 2024’s income cap of $168,600.

    Social Security recipients will officially be notified of changes to their benefits in September.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Tonawanda man sentenced to 14 years for role in drug conspiracy
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Missing vulnerable adult alert for 63-year-old canceled
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Daylight saving time: Does your state want to stop changing the clocks?
    News 4 Buffalo3 days ago
    What is gabapentin? Here's why it's so controversial.
    USA TODAY8 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    John F. Kennedy's first casket was buried at sea to keep it out of the hands of the 'morbidly curious'
    War History Online6 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today47 minutes ago
    Join NASCAR and Nexstar in supporting hurricane recovery
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ says he’s riding out Hurricane Milton on boat despite mayor’s warning
    News 4 Buffalo2 hours ago
    4 charged following kidnapping, gang assault on Virginia Street
    News 4 Buffalo2 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    News 4 Buffalo2 days ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    News 4 Buffalo20 hours ago
    Over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat, poultry recalled: USDA
    News 4 Buffalo9 hours ago
    Wobble Tracker: Live updates on Hurricane Milton’s path — and where it may make landfall
    News 4 Buffalo6 hours ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton nears Florida
    News 4 Buffalo12 hours ago
    Teen daughter of Flaming Lips member found safe: police
    News 4 Buffalo19 hours ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    News 4 Buffalo3 days ago
    NASA video shows Hurricane Milton from space
    News 4 Buffalo3 hours ago
    Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Buffalo school bus driver with kids on board
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    These are the hidden gems of October Prime Day
    News 4 Buffalo21 hours ago
    Sean Diddy Combs’ Celebrity Pals Scramble To Pay ‘Outrageous’ Amounts Of ‘Hush Money’ To Avoid Public Disgrace
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Blue pumpkins honoring Lieutenant Craig Lehner, K9 Shield on sale this weekend
    News 4 Buffalo1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy