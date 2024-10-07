Open in App
    • News 4 Buffalo

    Missing person alert for 80-year-old woman canceled

    By Katie Skoog,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfQib_0vy0vKaS00

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing person alert for an 80-year-old woman was canceled by the Amherst Police Department Monday night after she was located in Clarence.

    Authorities said Sharon Shoninger of Amherst has been safely returned to her residence and is in good health.

    Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo. You can view more of her work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.

    lisette
    1d ago
    thank goodness! ❤️ 🙏
