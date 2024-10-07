Missing person alert for 80-year-old woman canceled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing person alert for an 80-year-old woman was canceled by the Amherst Police Department Monday night after she was located in Clarence.

Authorities said Sharon Shoninger of Amherst has been safely returned to her residence and is in good health.

Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo. You can view more of her work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.