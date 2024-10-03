Open in App
    Tonawanda man injured, to be charged in motorcycle accident in Wyoming County

    By Aidan Joly,

    1 days ago
    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was injured and will be charged in connection to a motorcycle crash in Wyoming County on Wednesday night, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

    Police responded to State Route 98 at the intersection of Genesee Road in the Town of Arcade just after 6 p.m., where police said 41-year-old Edward Schunk rode his motorcycle into the back of a car while the car was waiting to turn onto Genesee. Schunk was found partially pinned under the car.

    Following the collision, it was found Schunk did not have a license and was driving with 14 active suspensions and/or revocations. Charges against him are pending.

    He was airlifted to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car, a Nissan Altima, was not injured.

    Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

