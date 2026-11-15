A Deer Park family is using its holiday lights display to raise awareness and support research for Type 1 diabetes.

For years, James Hentschel has decorated his home on Namples Lane with holiday lights to bring joy to neighbors. This year, however, a new diabetes-themed display took center stage.

The display carries special meaning for the family. Hentschel's youngest daughter, Gabriella, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 11 years old.

The holiday lights display is free for visitors to attend, but the family is accepting voluntary donations to support Type 1 diabetes research.

"It's an everyday struggle, you know? Some days it's high, some days it's low," Hentschel said. "We want to help spread awareness and get the word out and hopefully raise some money to maybe one day find a cure."

The family is raising money for Breakthrough T1D and has set a goal of $2,500. According to the family, they have already raised $1,200 in just a few weeks.

Visitors can stop by the display from now through December, with something new to see throughout the season.