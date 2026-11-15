Five people were hurt, one seriously, during a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle in Orange, according to police.

The three-car collision happened just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Citizens Bank on Boston Post Road near Indian River Road.

Investigators say a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Boston Post Road when it crossed into the eastbound lanes, sideswiped a Mazda SUV, and struck a white Ford Escape head-on.

According to police, the Jeep driver ran from the scene after the crash, traveling toward Smith Farm Road.

Moments after the crash, detectives say the Jeep's owner called 911 to report the vehicle stolen.

Paramedics took the five victims to the hospital, where, according to investigators, one person remains in serious condition as of Saturday evening.

Police say their accident reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call or email Detective Artabane at cartabane@orange-ct.gov or 203-891-2130.

Photo credit: Town of Orange, Connecticut, Police Department