A Bethel man is being held on a $2 million bond after he stabbed a woman Friday in Danbury, police say.

It happened around 11:35 a.m.

Police sources say they do not have an exact location for where the woman was stabbed, but officers were called to the sidewalk in front of 213 Main St. where they found the victim.

Police say the victim suffered significant injuries and was taken to Danbury Hospital.

Following an investigation, Miguel Lizardi was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Sources say he is also being treated at Danbury Hospital.

Authorities say Lizardi and the victim knew each other and the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Sources tell News 12 it's not clear if the incident was domestic.

Lizardi has been charged with threatening, assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and criminal violation of protective order.