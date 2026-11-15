A police-involved shooting shut down both sides of the Belt Parkway approach to Coney Island Avenue on Saturday night, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say one person was rushed to the hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Their condition was not immediately known.

Citizen app footage shows crime scene tape on the parkway near multiple NYPD vehicles. Police helicopters were also seen hovering overhead.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for the latest.