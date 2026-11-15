Human remains were found inside an apartment at the NYCHA Bayview Houses in Canarsie, according to the NYPD.

Police say they discovered the remains inside 1550 East 102 St. just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

A resident at the complex told News 12 she saw a crime scene unit van outside during the police response. She said she and other tenants were left in the dark regarding the investigation.

Additional information - including exactly where the remains were discovered - was not immediately available.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The person's identity is pending family notification as of Sunday morning.