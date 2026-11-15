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Bronx
Man wounded in Concourse shooting; gunman on the run
By Zoe Cosgrove,4 days ago
A 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx Saturday evening, the NYPD says.
It happened just before 6 p.m. near 731 Gerard Ave.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to detectives.
Paramedics took the 26-year-old to Lincoln Hospital, where police say he is listed in stable condition.
The NYPD says the suspected shooter, a man between 30 and 40 years old, ran northbound on Gerard Avenue after the incident. He was last seen wearing a black sweater.
Information about what sparked the shooting was not immediately available.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.
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