A 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx Saturday evening, the NYPD says.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near 731 Gerard Ave.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to detectives.

Paramedics took the 26-year-old to Lincoln Hospital, where police say he is listed in stable condition.

The NYPD says the suspected shooter, a man between 30 and 40 years old, ran northbound on Gerard Avenue after the incident. He was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Information about what sparked the shooting was not immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.