The Flatbush community continued with relief efforts Saturday for residents impacted by this week's building collapse as families grieved for the two cousins who were killed in the incident.

Mourners erected a memorial in front of 1321 Flatbush Ave., which is now completely blocked off as recovery efforts have concluded.

An investigation began that seeks to find the cause of the deadly collapse in light of information that a stop-work order was issued for the construction site next to the building. Information also revealed that the building's landlord, Olufemi Falade, had 98 open HPD violations.

"Now we have seen what it has caused, lives lost, families left speechless and we are seeking justice," said President of the Guinean Community New York Mamadou Saliou Diallo. "None of them were expecting, none of us were expecting what was about to happen."

Diallo, who spoke on behalf of two victims, 23-year-old Mamadou Barry and 31-year-old Mamadou Ndiaye, said the two were cousins who lived on the second floor. The two came to America to continue their studies. He said one was cooking in the kitchen while the other laid on the couch before the collapse occurred.

He added that the community is calling on local leaders, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and leaders in the White House to issue their family visas for funeral arrangements.

He also spoke on behalf of Mamadou Mouctar Blade, whose pregnant wife was pulled from the rubble and is still recovering in the hospital with head and leg injuries. He said the two families were very close and that they are devastated by the deaths.

"This is about the victims and we want justice to be served," he said. "We call upon all of the agencies to stand up with us so we can seek justice."

The Bethesda Church of God on 1280 Flatbush Ave., across the street from the site, is also collecting donations for victims and their families.

Church staffers said a truck will pick up the items throughout the week and deliver them.

A prayer vigil will be held on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at 1280 Flatbush Ave. and another at the Al-Ihsaan Mosque on Utica Ave at 6 p.m.