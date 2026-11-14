A teen is dead and three others are in critical condition following a single-car crash in North Castle, police say.

Officers responded to the collision on Byram Lake Road in the hamlet of Armonk just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, police and fire crews found the vehicle crashed in a wooded area between Byram Lake Road and Interstate 684. Four kids were inside the car.

Paramedics rushed the victims to the hospital, where police say one child was pronounced dead. The three others remain in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

The victims' ages were not immediately known. Their identities are pending proper family notification.

Armonk residents tell News 12 they have long been concerned about the road's conditions.

"I've been living here 35 years and walking the roads that long, and cars are always speeding. There are deer. There are squirrels that jump out. There's a lot of turns in this road that are dangerous if you don't know where they are," said Donna Perschetz, who lives in Armonk.

The North Castle Police Department and the Westchester County Police Department's Accident Investigation team are investigating the crash.