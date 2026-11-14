A 75-year-old Bronx woman is dead after what police sources describe as a physical altercation inside her Hunts Point apartment early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 754 Manida St. around 12:43 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 75-year-olf Carmen Nunez unconscious and unresponsive. First responders rushed her to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police sources say the woman's nephew is in custody and that the incident stemmed from a dispute that escalated into a physical altercation.

The circumstances that led to the incident were still unclear as of Saturday night.

Nunez was more than just a neighbor to those who knew her. She was described as the "mother of the block" — someone who always made sure others were fed and looked after.

“She would feed everybody. She was a very good person. Very helpful,” one neighbor recalled.

Neighbors say that sense of community was shattered.

Another neighbor told News 12 others saw a man run out of the building with blood on his face.

“I’m not too sure what happened, nor how it happened, but it should have never happened,” she said.

Police had not confirmed as of Saturday night whether the case is being investigated as a homicide. Nunez was not found with apparent gunshot or stab wounds.

Neighbors described the scene as chaotic.

“It was just chaotic. I came down and we got PD over here to get things situated," one woman said.