They're quick, convenient and becoming increasingly common on Paterson streets. But as the number of electric bikes and scooters grows, so do concerns about pedestrian safety.

City leaders are looking to address those concerns with a proposed ordinance that would place new restrictions on where riders can travel, including a ban on sidewalks and walking paths in municipal parks.

“A lot of them are hopping onto the sidewalks,” said Mayor Andre Sayegh. “I've seen families taking their children to school where they had to avert these reckless riders on these scooters.”

Residents say encounters with riders on sidewalks have become a frequent problem.

“They're pretty much dangerous, I ain't going to lie,” said Wayne of Paterson. “They're careless with it.”

Under the proposal, electric bikes and scooters would be prohibited from operating on city sidewalks and pedestrian walkways. Officials say the goal is to improve safety for pedestrians, motorists and riders alike.

“We're moving forward with the law that we hope will protect pedestrians and drivers and the riders of these scooters,” Sayegh said. “They're not only a threat to pedestrians and drivers, they're a threat to themselves because they're not abiding by traffic laws.”

The city is also targeting improper parking and storage of the devices. Officials say e-bikes and scooters should not block sidewalks, wheelchair ramps or building entrances.

“They block the street for no reason,” Wayne said. “Then they go in the middle of the road stopping cars and all that.”

Violators could face escalating fines, starting at $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and up to $500 for repeated violations.

However, enforcement would not begin immediately. If approved, riders would have a 90-day grace period to learn the new regulations. During that time, police would issue warnings instead of summonses.

The proposal also includes exemptions for people who rely on mobility devices because of a disability. Officials say sidewalks must maintain at least 36 inches of accessible space for pedestrians.

City leaders say the changes are designed to create safer streets and sidewalks for everyone who lives, works and travels through Paterson.