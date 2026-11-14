The FDU women's basketball team was forced to make a last-minute travel change after a nationwide ground stop disrupted flights Friday ahead of the Knights' game on Sunday at Ohio State University.

Coach Stephanie Gaitley shared a video on X showing the team adjusting to travel plans after flight disruptions. Instead of flying to Ohio, the Knights are taking a 10-hour bus ride to ensure they arrive in time for Sunday's 1 p.m. tipoff against Ohio State.

In the social media post, Gaitley referred to the travel chaos as "Super Shutdown Saturday," noting that many teams were scrambling to make adjustments as they worked to reach their destinations.