Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Bayonne

A hard landing of a FlyNYON tour helicopter along the waterfront in Bayonne prompted debate over tourist helicopter travel around the Hudson River.

The pilot, who averted disaster, reported engine trouble during a maintenance flight before landing at the Port Jersey Marine Terminal.

The helicopter's tail was sheared off.

There were no injuries but it led to an immediate call from some to put a stop to these tours.

Hudson County community officials filed a lawsuit back in September that claims helicopters are flying too low and outside permitted hours.

The helicopter in this recent hard landing left from a heliport in Kearny.

The incident is already under scrutiny.

Some analysts say the heliport is located in such a densely populated area, so close to Newark Liberty Airport that anytime an incident does occur, there is the potential for disaster.

Tempers Flare In Roxbury Over Proposed ICE Detention Center

Tempers flared again over plans for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Roxbury.

A township council meeting was cut short as protesters gave local leaders a piece of their minds.

Chants took over the meeting.

A political activist refused to step away from the podium until officers intervened.

Town leaders ended up walking out of the meeting.

The ICE jail is tied up in the courts as of the time this show was published.

A judge did order a review of the site.

Town leaders are also against the detention center.

Gov. Sherrill Names New Lieutenant Governor

Gov. Mikie Sherrill officially named a new lieutenant governor.

Shirley Emehelu will be in charge when Sherrill is out of state. She's a former assistant federal prosecutor and will double as the secretary of state, New Jersey's top election official.

Emehelu took over for Dale Caldwell, who resigned amidst scandal after an investigation into ethics violations and sexual harassment.

Orientation in Washington, D.C. For Newly Elected House Members

The newly elected House of Representatives members flew to Washington, D.C. for orientation.

New Jersey Democrat Zack Mullock, who unseated Republican Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd Congressional District, was among the lawmakers.

Democrat Rebecca Bennett, who beat Republican Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th District, was also present, but it was 12th District Congressman-elect Adam Hamawy who made some headlines this week for an exchange on CNN.

The exchange drew criticism from conservative media outlets, who pointed out that, for decades, Iran has been the leading state sponsor of terrorism, responsible for more than 1,000 American deaths since the Islamic regime came to power.

Helping Returning Veterans Adjust To Life After Service

New Jersey residents once again honored veterans, their service and their sacrifice on Veterans Day.

Coming home after service for them, however, can be a life adjustment. That is why there is a new program that can help them.

NJ Reentry Corporation runs the program. The organization's motto says it all: "Any veteran, every veteran."

NJ Reentry Corporation Executive Director and Chairman, former Gov. Jim McGreevey and NJ Reentry Corporation Director of Veterans Services Sharon McGreevey joined News 12's Eric Landskroner to discuss the program.

If you're a veteran in crisis, or you're worried about a veteran you love, dial 988, then press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line.

For more information, visit the NJ Reentry Corporation website.

Off-Duty Marijuana Ban Faces Hurdles

Should police, first responders, heavy equipment operators and truck drivers be banned from using recreational marijuana in their free time?

News 12 takes a look at the bill introduced by a pair of Hudson County lawmakers that would do just that.

State Sen. Pennacchio To Step Down

State Sen. Joe Pennacchio announced that he is retiring.

He said he'll serve out the rest of his term, which ends in January of 2028.

Pennacchio, one of the longest-serving Republicans in the state, said that serving the people of New Jersey has been one of the greatest honors of his life.

Assemblyman Jay Webber, who also serves the 26th District, said he'll run for Pennacchio's seat.