A man was killed after he was accidentally shot in the back in Hicksville on Saturday, police say.

Nassau police say they responded to the vicinity of 459 South Broadway after receiving a 911 call around midnight. Officers found a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back, according to police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation determined that Mohammed Basheer Ahmed accidentally discharged his pistol while inside the vehicle with the victim.

Ahmed, 27, was arrested without incident and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.