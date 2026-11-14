Starting Monday, Jersey City will officially launch its new Camera-Assisted Parking Enforcement (CAPE) pilot program across targeted commercial corridors, including the Grove Street PATH station and Newark Pedestrian Plaza in Ward E, as well as Bergen Square in Ward C.

City officials noted that the pilot is designed to crack down on infractions such as double parking, blocking crosswalks and bike lanes, improper parking near intersections, and overstaying time limits in loading zones. According to the administration, these violations reduce visibility at crossings, force vulnerable road users into active traffic lanes, restrict business access, and delay emergency and transit vehicles.

Despite the automated camera capture, city officials emphasized that the technology does not issue tickets independently.

When the system detects a potential parking violation within a designated zone, it captures a time-stamped image of the vehicle. A Jersey City Police Department parking enforcement official then reviews every flagged incident for accuracy before any citation is authorized. If verified, citations will be mailed to registered vehicle owners.