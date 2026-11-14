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Lake Ronkonkoma
Push to protect turtles crossing Smithtown Boulevard
By Brendan O'leary,2 days ago
Local advocates in Lake Ronkonkoma are pushing to protect turtles crossing Smithtown Boulevard.
They say more than 30 turtles have been hit since News 12 first covered the story. Community members and conservation groups want Suffolk County to approve temporary fencing to keep turtles off the road.
Supporters plan to bring their concerns to the Lake Ronkonkoma advisory board meeting on Nov. 19.