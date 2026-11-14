The mother and stepfather of disabled 19-year-old have been charged in connection to his death, Torrington police say.

On Nov. 13, 2025, police began to investigate the death of 19-year-old Marcos Pichardo Almonte.

Police responded to 290 North Elm St. after a family member checked on Pichardo Almonte and found him partially submerged and unresponsive in a bathtub.

Police say the teen, who suffered from cerebral palsy, was pronounced dead at the home. Authorities determined the cause of death to be drowning.

Police learned that Pichardo Almonte had extremely limited mobility due to his disorder and say he could not walk or stand without assistance.

Authorities say he was left home on the day he died while his mother, Martha Almonte, and stepfather, Jeickson Perez-Barahona, drove to Danbury.

An investigation revealed the couple deliberately limited Pichardo Almonte's daily access to food. They are accused of securing the refrigerator, freezer, and cabinets closed with ratchet straps and cordage. Police say the door to the basement, where additional food was stored, was screwed shut.

Police say the only food available to Pichardo Almonte were pre-portioned amounts left out for him.

Investigators found the couple neglected to seek assistance for the teenager.

On Monday, Torrington police secured arrest warrants for the couple, charging them each with cruelty to persons and criminally negligent homicide.

The pair were taken into custody at their home in Stratford Thursday and were both held on $500,000 surety bonds.

They were expected to appear in Torrington Superior Court Friday.