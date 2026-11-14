A 34-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in East Flatbush late Friday night, according to the NYPD.

Police say the man was lying in the roadway near Winthrop Street and Albany Avenue at 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Winthrop Street.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the driver continued westbound without stopping.

No arrests have been made.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.