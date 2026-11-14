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Brooklyn
6-year-old boy struck by van in Brooklyn
By News 12 Staff,13 days ago
A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a van Friday in Brooklyn.
Police say it happened around 5:22 p.m. on 12th Avenue.
Officials say the child was hospitalized in stable condition.
The driver remained at the scene, and no arrests have been made.
The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.
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